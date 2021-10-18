-
DelDOT and DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation are planning the third phase of the Capital City Trail.The trails second phase along Route 10 from the…
Goggin Manor at Brecknock Park in Camden could become home to the Kent County Historical Museum.The Goggin Manor House dates to the 1700’s and was the…
Delaware’s Attorney General wants to move on from the night of June 9 when twenty non-violent protesters were arrested near Camden. Some protesters and…
Law enforcement in the First State plan to keep a closer eye out for drunk drivers this Labor Day weekend. Delaware’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is…
Kent County's public safety groups and dozens of others will fill Brecknock County Park in Camden this Saturday for their 17th annual Safe Summer Day.…