-
Developers are already looking to add to a newly constructed business site in Smyrna. Maryland-based KRM Development is exploring adding a second building…
-
The state will now offer more support — and more importantly funding — to businesses looking for a spot to build in Delaware. Gov. John Carney signed…
-
Delaware businesses can still sign up for the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program loans. The PPP program received $284 billion through the…
-
Bars in Sussex County beach towns will be able to serve customers without a reservation starting Friday evening. Gov. John Carney modified his coronavirus…
-
Sussex County is looking to support some small businesses through a kitchen incubator.Kitchen incubators are non-profit commercial kitchens that allow…
-
State officials offered plans Tuesday for the next phases of Delaware’s reopening.At the start of the week many Delaware’s businesses opened for the first…
-
Gov. John Carney announced Tuesdayadditional allowances for retail and restaurants ahead of the planned start of phased reopening next month.All retail…
-
Gov. John Carney’s decision to reopen part of the state’s economy is good news for many businesses. Department, clothing, and sporting goods stores as…
-
The list of businesses struggling as COVID-19 pandemic forces them to close or severely limit their operations is growing – along with the number of…
-
Loan applications are pouring into the Small Business Administration during the COVID-19 outbreak.No local numbers for Delaware are available, but…