Milford breaks ground on industrial park

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:30 PM EST
Thirteen people wear white hard hats and throw dirt with shovels. There is an American flag hanging behind them.
Abigail Lee
/
Delaware Public Media
The City of Milford's mayor, councilmembers, planning director and city manager break ground with Gov. Matt Meyer and Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay.

The city of Milford breaks ground on a 27-lot business park.

The Milford Corporate Center is expected to bring 1300 jobs to the area.

Mayor Todd Culotta said that’s a big deal for Milford, a city of about 13 thousand people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“You're looking at almost 10% of the population and newly created jobs… This is a big investment, and this is a critical time for us to move Milford forward,” Culotta said.

The business park has been in the works since 2017, when City Council set a goal to establish an industrial park.

The business park has been in the works since 2017. Construction on the 27-lot space is expected to be completed by the middle of 2026, costing the city nearly $18 million.

Funding comes from DelDOT’s Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund and Delaware’s Site Readiness Fund.

Since 2017, Milford’s planning director Rob Pierce said city officials purchased property, created concept plans and gathered public opinion.

“We started working with Becker Morgan Group to develop a concept plan for which we made sure we tried to include input from the people of the immediate area, the neighboring property owners,” Pierce said.

Companies will likely start building on lots in five or six years.

Milford’s economic development and community engagement administrator Lauren Swain said it’s important for Milford to have long-term projects like this industrial park.

“It's our next generation, right?” Swain said. “We're building future opportunities for future generations, so we're setting Milford up for economic success, not just today, but tomorrow and for the future.”

Swain said the jobs will allow people to work, live and play in the same community.
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee