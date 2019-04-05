© 2021
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Enlighten Me: Blue Rocks give fans reason to flock to Frawley

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published April 5, 2019 at 2:23 PM EDT
The Wilmington Blue Rocks kicked off their 27th season at Frawley Stadium this week.

And the team remains popular with First State fans. While attendance dipped slightly the past two seasons, the Rocks still averaged about 3,800 fans per game in 2017 and 2018.

And there’s no reason to expect things to change this year with some of the Kansas City Royals' top prospects on the roster and a schedule filled with unique promotions and giveaways.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne chats with the teams'  lead broadcaster Cory Nidoh and Marketing Director Jason Estes about what to expect on and off the field this season.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
