Enlighten Me: Blue Rocks give fans reason to flock to Frawley

The Wilmington Blue Rocks kicked off their 27th season at Frawley Stadium this week.

And the team remains popular with First State fans. While attendance dipped slightly the past two seasons, the Rocks still averaged about 3,800 fans per game in 2017 and 2018.

And there’s no reason to expect things to change this year with some of the Kansas City Royals' top prospects on the roster and a schedule filled with unique promotions and giveaways.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne chats with the teams' lead broadcaster Cory Nidoh and Marketing Director Jason Estes about what to expect on and off the field this season.