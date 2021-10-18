-
Bike stores in Delaware have seen a massive surge in business during the pandemic. But the new normal is not all good for these local shops. Jan Bohan was…
With driving down during the COVID-19 pandemic, those staying at home are biking and walking more to get exercise and keep busy. But bicyclists and…
DelDOT is gauging the feasibility of a project that would help bicyclists get from the Jack A. Markell Trail on the Christina Riverfront to downtown…
Doctors in Beebe Healthcare’s Emergency Department are reporting more bike accidents than usual for this time of year.Beebe emergency physicians have…
A separated bikeway is coming to Newark in the next few years. DelDOT is holding the first public workshop about the project Monday at the Newark Free…
Recent bicycle collisions in the First State have Delaware State Police and cycling advocates on their toes. A bicycle crash happened Tuesday morning near…
Delaware is currently the nation’s third most bike friendly state, according to the League of American Bicyclists. But state officials aren’t satisfied…
AAA Mid Atlantic is beginning to offer roadside assistance to cyclists for the first time ever. Members don’t have to do anything as the bicycle coverage…
There may be fewer speeding bicyclists on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk this summer.City officials have signed off on a program called “B-Safe” which will…