Legislation making it easier to remove guns from people considered dangerous became law Monday. Gov. John Carney (D) signed the bill at the Biden…
Former Vice President Joe Biden discussed his new memoir Thursday at the University of Delaware.Occasionally wiping away tears, he answered questions from…
The Beau Biden Foundation is launching a new program, the Shield of Protection Initiative. The initiative takes a holistic look at child protection…
Delaware’s National Guard headquarters in New Castle was dedicated to the late Beau Biden Monday. Music from the 287th Army band and the National Anthem…
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:It’s been a year since former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden lost…
Monday marks one year since former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden died of brain cancer at age 46, leaving behind a wife and two children.His death…
The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children is hosting a best-practice training for adults to help recognize signs of impending child abuse,…
An anonymous $1 million gift in honor of Beau Biden will allow for one endangered international scholar to be rescued each year in perpetuity.Rescuing of…
A new law mandating background checks for all Delaware summer camp employees takes effect April 7th.The Beau Biden Child Protection Act is named for…
A new annual scholarship honoring the late Beau Biden is awarding $10,000 to one Delaware high school graduate. Established by longtime Biden friend and…