Foundation works to keep Beau Biden's legacy alive

Monday marks one year since former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden died of brain cancer at age 46, leaving behind a wife and two children.

His death rippled across the First State, drawing thousands of mourners and well-wishers to viewings at Legislative Hall and St. Anthony of Padua Church.

The son of Vice President Joe Biden was known for his kind and compassionate demeanor and zealous drive to prosecute child predators and beef up laws protecting Delaware’s youngest residents.

Shortly after Biden’s death, a group of those closest to him started the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection for Children to continue his work.

Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson spoke with Josh Alcorn – Biden's former political director and now head of outreach at the foundation – about Biden’s legacy now and going forward