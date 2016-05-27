© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
biden_senate.jpg
Delaware says goodbye to Beau Biden
It has been a week of sadness in the First State. Last weekend, former state attorney general Beau Biden – the eldest son of Vice President Joe Biden - died at age 46, losing his battle with brain cancer.Since that terrible news came there’s been an outpouring of condolences for the Biden family, along with remembrances of Beau -- his life and work.As the state grieves along with the Biden family and offers its support – it also celebrates Beau Biden’s life and the lasting legacy of public service he leaves behind.

Foundation works to keep Beau Biden's legacy alive

Delaware Public Media
Published May 27, 2016 at 2:42 PM EDT
biden_2013.jpg
James Dawson
/
Delaware Public Media

Monday marks one year since former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden died of brain cancer at age 46, leaving behind a wife and two children.

His death rippled across the First State, drawing thousands of mourners and well-wishers to viewings at Legislative Hall and St. Anthony of Padua Church.

The son of Vice President Joe Biden was known for his kind and compassionate demeanor and zealous drive to prosecute child predators and beef up laws protecting Delaware’s youngest residents.

Shortly after Biden’s death, a group of those closest to him started the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection for Children to continue his work.

Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson spoke with Josh Alcorn – Biden's former political director and now head of outreach at the foundation – about Biden’s legacy now and going forward

Tags

Politics & GovernmentBeau BidenBeau Biden FoundationJosh Alcorn
Related Content
Load More