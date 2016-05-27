© 2021
The Green - May 27, 2016

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published May 27, 2016 at 2:48 PM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

It’s been a year since former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden lost his bout with brain cancer, but his legacy of protecting kids continues thanks to foundation that successfully launched shortly after his death.  We hear from Josh Alcorn from the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children about its work.

GREENSEG1-5-27-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's James Dawson interviews the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection for Children’s Josh Alcorn.

Last month’s New York Times about Delawarean Toby Lopez raised questions about the forensic mental health evaluation process.  Lopez ended up in jail facing charges after contacting the FBI about his social media conversations with people he believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group.  He went through multiple mental health evaluations before finally being released, based on a third evaluation done by Dr. Kirk Heilbrun, a Drexel psychologist, who joins us this week to discuss the evaluation process.

mentalhealtheval.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly interviews Drexel psychologist Dr. Kirk Heilbrun on forensic Mental health evaluations.

Contributor Larry Nagengast spotlights The Hospitality School – a program trying to help those who face barriers to employment – such as disabilities or a criminal record -  find work in the culinary/hospitality industry.

GREENSEG3-5-27-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the Hospitality School.

This month’s History Matters looks at the Delaware Historical Society’s Collection of unique, and even Delaware-specific, board games and examines the history of these leisure time staples.

GREENSEG4-5-27-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly interviews the Delaware Historical Society’s Curator of Images Leigh Rifenburg about board games in this month's History Matters.

