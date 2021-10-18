-
Two beach towns in Sussex County are getting more sand on their beaches as part of a Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. The U.S. Army Corps of…
-
Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches are expected to get a sand refill this fall. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded the more than $7 million beach…
-
DNREC holds its 30th annual volunteer beach grass planting event Saturday.Jennifer Pongratz is an environmental scientist at DNREC. She says beach grass…
-
Beach replenishment at Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock and Bowers Beach is expected to start soon.DNREC announced it will begin the work in February,…
-
Beach renourishment projects for Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island have been pushed off until summer, making the beach communities and local…
-
A Lewes beach received more sand in early January to help it withstand future storms. Contractor MZM Construction used a truck to move about 30,000 cubic…
-
Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island beach replenishment projects are on track to be done before next summer.The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers…