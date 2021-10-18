-
Employment rates for people with disabilities are much lower than for people without disabilities.A program at the University of Delaware aims to change…
Attendees say a town hall addressing an autism respite program’s suspension left them with few answers.Acting Delaware Autism Program Director Vince…
Some parents of autistic children are upset about the suspension of a Christina School District respite program.The program offered home care for children…
The neuro-diverse are getting more work opportunities with the state of Delaware.The three-year old Wilmington-based IT company the Precisionists Inc.…
The new Spectrum Scholars program will begin with five freshmen at the University of Delaware next fall. Students with Autism entering the Computer &…
Autism Delaware is busy this fall. It’s Blue Jean Ball is this week and it has its Fall Auction Gala coming up November 11th.Both events help support…
Autism Delaware holds one of its major fundraisers this week in Lewes.The Blue Jean Ball is Friday night at Nassau Valley Vineyards in Lewes Autism…
Sen. Tom Carper visited an autism services center in Lewes Friday to discuss how a Senate Republican healthcare plan would impact that organization’s…
April is Autism Awareness month – and this week we’re sharing the story of a remarkable transformation for one boy living with autism and his family.…
The Children’s Specialized Hospital in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey is beginning clinical trials for a new treatment for autism symptoms in children,…