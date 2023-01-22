The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs moves from the Christina School District to DOE

Statewide Autism Programs is now part of the Delaware Department of Education.

The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs became part of DOE at the start of the year taking over administration of the state-funded program from the Christina School District.

The change was made by the Delaware’s General Assembly through epilogue language in the budget.

The program provides support to students with an educational classification of autism including a newly created Autism Resources Workgroup on the department’s Academic Support Team.

"We offer training and technical assistance on evidence-based practices to school teams who are servicing students with autism, and we offer academic, behavioral, daily living, social, vocational support to school teams working with those students. And then we also extend our support to parents and guardians and offer workshops for our families working with their children at home," said Dr. Mary Whitfield, director of the Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs.

The workgroup will collaborate with the department’s Exceptional Children’s Resources Workgroup, which supports students with disabilities including autism.

She says children and schools will not see a difference in support.

"There's not a great change. We're still provided that support. I think it's just nice because we'll be able again working directly with some of the offices we didn't have a chance to work this closely with before. So it will ensure all of our work is aligned, and the supports we're providing align with what's happening across the state. But it's not a huge change,” said Dr. Whitfield. “We'll still offer the same support and services we were offering before across the state."

One notable change is that the office no longer administers a respite program. As of January 1, pediatric respite is available through the state’s Medicaid program.