Enlighten Me: Autism Delaware continues its outreach and advocacy work

Autism Delaware is busy this fall. It’s Blue Jean Ball is this week and it has its Fall Auction Gala coming up November 11th.

Both events help support individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) statewide

But that’s not all the organization is doing. It’s also advocating on multiple issues – including education.

With those events happening and the school year just underway – we thought it would be a good time to check in with Autism Delaware about its efforts. And in this week’s Enlighten Me - we chat with Autism Delaware development director David Woods and the organization’s public policy and community outreach director Alex Eldreth.