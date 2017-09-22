© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech

Enlighten Me: Autism Delaware continues its outreach and advocacy work

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published September 22, 2017 at 2:58 PM EDT
autism.jpg

Autism Delaware is busy this fall.  It’s Blue Jean Ball is this week and it has its Fall Auction Gala coming up November 11th.

Both events help support individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) statewide

But that’s not all the organization is doing.  It’s also advocating on multiple issues – including education.

With those events happening and the school year just underway – we thought it would be a good time to check in with Autism Delaware about its efforts.  And in this week’s Enlighten Me - we chat with Autism Delaware development director David Woods and the organization’s public policy and community outreach director Alex Eldreth.

Tags

Science, Health, TechAutismAutism Delaware
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
Related Content
Load More