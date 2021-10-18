-
American Rescue Plan Funds are reaching cities which now need to figure out what to do with the extra cash. What’s Rehoboth Beach doing with it’s $400…
Wilmington City Council’s president takes questions from the public on how best to spend the city’s American Rescue Plan Act federal funds. The city is…
DSU is getting $1.9 million over the next four years through the American Rescue Plan to establish a Delaware Integrated Behavioral Health Workforce…
The State Treasurer’s Office is working to get American Rescue Plan Act funds to local governments as quickly and efficiently as possible.Fifty-five…
New Castle County executive Matt Meyer is seeking to direct COVID-19 relief funds to critical needs in the county. With a little over $100 million…
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness launches a website allowing Delawareans to track the federal money coming into the state from the American Rescue…
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed last month by President Joe Biden sends millions in the pandemic recovery funding to Delaware.The state…
When it comes to creating budgets, it’s pretty safe to say that no two Delaware towns are alike.That’s a conclusion Deputy State Treasurer Liza Davis has…
Delaware will receive more money to deliver vaccine doses through the latest round of federal coronavirus relief. Delaware expects to get more than $16…
Wilmington City Council members want more input into the way federal COVID relief funds are spent in the City this time around. The City of Wilmington…