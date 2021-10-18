-
Every year thousands of students head to the Delaware State Fair to show off a year's worth of training and discipline — and the animals they’ve bonded…
-
Incoming federal funds from the proposed budget could mean new opportunities for Delaware’s students in agriculture. Thousands of Delaware students take…
-
A national survey of major crop plantings projects Delaware farmers will see lower harvests of hay and certain grains this year, but more soybeans. The…
-
Every ten years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) puts out new climate “normals.” The ones released Tuesday reinforce that…
-
The governors of Maryland and Delaware announced a new grant program to provide help contract poultry farmers in their states. Carney says dealing with…
-
Delmarva Central Railroad receives millions in federal grant to improve aging freight infrastructureA nearly 100-year-old rail line that carries agricultural supplies and other freight into Delaware is getting a spiff-up.Delaware’s Congressional…
-
The state’s Agriculture Department is holding a Recall Ready Workshop later this month to prepare producers and food distributors for efficient product…
-
The Delaware Department of Agriculture honors five families as 2019 Century Farm Awards recipients.The families from Kent and Sussex Counties have farmed…
-
Delaware’s farmers are still dealing with marketplace uncertainty as trade tensions continue between China and the United States.China’s 25% tax on U.S.…
-
Delaware's Farm Bureau says it supports President Trump’s revised trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was…