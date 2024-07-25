Gov. Carney signs two ag-related bills into law at State Fair

Gov. John Carney spent the final Governor’s Day of his time in office at the Delaware State Fair Thursday.

He signed two agriculture-related bills into law for one of his events. The bills – House Bills 87 and 392 – provide government assistance to state agricultural insurance programs, dedicating a total of about $3.7 to 5.3 million to agricultural production insurance assistance and about $88 thousand to insurance for dairy operations per year.

Carney explained those numbers are high for a reason – farmers, and especially family-owned farms, need to be able to keep working even if they have a bad production year.

“There's a broader benefit there to the environment and to the rest of us that justifies the public tax investment,” Carney said.

He noted without these state-funded programs, farms would have to cover that cost.

Carney said these bills made him think about a family farmer about 12 years ago who asked him, “Do you want us?” At the time, grain prices had gone up and there was concern about the competition between food and fuel.

“And it was one of those questions that just stops you in your tracks, right?” Carney said. “You don't expect it.”

Carney added, if farmers aren’t profitable, they can’t stay in business.

The governor spent the rest of the day making stops around the fair, including presenting rosettes at the arts and crafts exhibition and awards at the poultry barn.

Although Carney’s favorite State Fair event – the egg toss – was canceled due to rain, he says his new favorite for this year was the tours of the animal farms.

“Today, Governor's Day is my opportunity as governor to show the agriculture industry and all these family farmers how important it is, what they do and how agriculture is such an important part of our natural heritage,” Carney said.