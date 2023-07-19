It’s that time of the year again -- the Delaware State Fair opens Thursday

The Delaware State Fair kicks off Thursday in Harrington.

This year’s fair will run through July 29, and features the usual summer concert series which kicks off opening night with comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. Other performers include Nelly, Jackson Dean, Riley Green, and Lainey Wilson.

"We've got several great food vendors. We really focused on some fun strolling entertainment, robots and dragons, some fun characters. We're going to have a street artist doing some street illustrations of some highlights in Delaware. Once again you got to have the fair food when you come here. We don't count calories for 10 days in July. We know temperatures are going to typically be warm, but we've got like I said air conditioned buildings,” said Danny Aguilar, the State Fair’s assistant general manager and director of marketing.

Aguilar adds there will also be the usual events at the state fair.

"All the favorites. We got amazing livestock shows. We encouraged folks to swing by the 4-H FFA building and look at all the exhibits. Stop by the Delaware Building, the Dover Building,” said Aguilar. “It's such a showcase in agriculture and truly understanding and seeing the traditions in Delaware showcased here at the fair."

There will also be special admission discount days during the state fair on top of the usual entertainment.

"We've got a great Grandstand lineup, we've got great livestock entertainment, a great carnival. Folks can visit us on certain promotional days and help us bring in some non-perishable food items to help out the Delaware Food Bank, Armed Forces Day, Seniors Day, Governor's Day. So we have so much information out there we really encourage folks to stop by the website and plan ahead," said Aguilar.

Those promotion days kick off Friday, and there are special admission promotions Monday through Thursday next week with free admission for seniors on Monday and Thursday, for kids under 12 on Tuesday, and military personnel Wednesday.

There will also be harness racing and the Demolition Derby next week.

Aguilar says to plan out your trip prior to going to the fair - visit their website or the state fair app.