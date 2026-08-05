Delaware’s first West Nile Virus detection of 2026 found in Kent County sentinel chicken

DNREC announces the first detection of West Nile Virus in sentinel chickens this year, but so far, no human cases have been reported.

For the first time in 2026, West Nile Virus is detected in the sentinel chickens that help DNREC monitor the state for mosquito-borne illnesses.

The detection was in a flock in eastern Kent County sampled July 20 with virus-positive confirmation coming on July 31 from the Delaware Division of Public Health lab.

According to DNREC, this is slightly earlier than the typical first detection date, which is historically in the last week of July or first week in August, but it is consistent with West Nile Virus activity this summer.

The threat of contracting a mosquito-transmitted disease remains until colder fall temperatures arrive in mid-October.

Most infected with West Nile Virus do not develop symptoms, but about 20% can develop a mild illness, fever, body and muscle aches, headache, nausea, vomiting and rash symptoms.

Now, while there are no human cases of West Nile Virus, last year there were three with one fatality.

Delawareans are reminded to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites including wearing light colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants when in mosquito-prone areas outdoors.

Also, avoid mosquito-infested areas at times of peak mosquito activity around dusk, dawn and at night, also remove any standing water or items that collect water.