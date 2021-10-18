-
Another Delawarean has become infected with West Nile Virus. The 79-year-old Sussex County woman is the second in Delaware this year. West Nile Virus is…
-
DNREC is warning about increased West Nile Virus activity in Delaware, and urging people to take precautions against mosquitoes.DNREC says it’s seeing…
-
Delaware reports its first human case of West Nile Virus in three years.The Division of Public Health says a 69-year-old Kent County man is the state’s…
-
There are no confirmed human cases of West Nile in Delaware so far this year, but the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control…
-
Delaware has its first case of West Nile Virus this year, but it’s not a human. West Nile Virus was detected August 27th in DNREC’s sentinel chickens at a…
-
Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced the state’s first West Nile Virus-related death in over 6 years Wednesday. The victim is a 73-year-old New…
-
Mosquitoes are continuing to spread West Nile Virus in Delaware. Public Health Officials have confirmed a third case of West Nile in a human this year,…
-
Delaware’s Office of the State Veterinarian says it’s confirmed two cases of West Nile Virus in horses. Both horses are from Kent County. The animals were…
-
Delaware is reporting its first cases of West Nile Virus for 2018 in a pair of wild birds.The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control…
-
The Division of Public Health announces Delaware’s first case of West Nile Virus in a human in two years. A DPH spokeswoman says a 70-year-old Kent County…