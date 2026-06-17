University of Delaware research vessel receiving mid-life upgrades, repairs.

$1 million in federal funding is helping the University of Delaware pay for mid-life maintenance on its flagship oceanographic research vessel.

The R/V Hugh R Sharp conducts oceanographic research from the Gulf of Maine to the Gulf of Mexico. It's capable of collecting water samples, 3D ocean floor imaging, and marine animal monitoring, among other research capabilities.

That research has impacts beyond the First State- and, according to UD’s Director of Marine Operations David Walters, the vessel serves across borders as well.

“We’re a member of the Academic Research Fleet which is funded through the National Science Foundation and Office of Naval Research to support scientists -not only throughout the entire country but throughout the globe- to say ‘we have these assets to bring scientists out to sea to do whatever great research we need to do so we can better understand the ocean depths’” he said.

Walters says the vessel needed mid-life maintenance, including its recently repaired air conditioning unit, which was funded in part by

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media UD’s Director of Marine Operations David Walters gives Congresswoman Sarah McBride a tour of the R/V Hugh R Sharp. The Sharp has been in commission for some 20 years already, and Walters says it's now getting some much-needed upgrades.

the $1 million in Community Project Funding from Delaware’s Congressional delegation.

Touring the vessel was Congresswoman Sarah McBride, who played a role in securing the funding that the Sharp needed to get its repairs.

"As the lowest-lying state in the nation, Delaware depends on strong scientific research to help us understand and respond to challenges like rising sea level rise, coastal erosion, and changing ocean conditions." she said in a statement. "The R/V Hugh R. Sharp is more than a research vessel — it's a classroom, a laboratory, and a critical tool for protecting our coastal communities"

The boat does offer opportunities to some UD students’ education, like UD grad Rebecca LeBlanc, who spent time on a research trip aboard the Sharp during her time there.

“I think a lot of people would agree that field work really is what this career is about- a lot of times throughout the year we’re just coding and analyzing data. But, being able to have a ship like the Sharp in our backyard basically, is just a really special experience.” she told DPM.

LeBlanc went on to become a lab technician at UD after graduating, where she is still working today.

The vessel will also see replacement of major control systems that run the propulsion plant and engine room, as well as upgrades to its stabilization systems, which allow the ship to maintain position even during stormy weather.

Since harsh weather can affect researchers' ability to collect samples, Walters says upgrades to that system will allow the ship to operate more often, which could slightly extend its operating season.