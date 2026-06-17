Wilmington PD identifies suspect, two victims in Wilmington Hospital shooting

The Wilmington Police Department identifies New Castle resident John Wallace-Bey as the suspect in Tuesday’s Wilmington Hospital shooting.

Wallace-Bey was arrested in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Wallace-Bey had an internship at ChristianaCare starting in Feb. 2026 as a community tech intern, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Wilmington PD Chief Administrative Officer David Karas said Wallace-Bey will be moved to Delaware soon.

“Extradition’s still pending,” Karas said. “I do not have a specific time on that yet. It's working through the court process up in Pennsylvania.”

Two 19-year-old men suffered gunshot wounds as a result of the attack, with one dying as a result of his injuries. The names of the victims have not been released, though Wilmington Police plan to provide the name of the man who died at a later time.

The surviving victim is in critical but stable condition.

“Following extradition, [Wallace-Bey] will be charged with murder first degree, attempted murder first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony – and two counts of that charge – and carrying a concealed deadly weapon,” Karas said.

Mayor John Carney said in a statement he was especially upset by the fact that the violence occurred in a healthcare facility where people go to feel safe.

"I'm heartbroken for the victims and their loved ones, for the ChristianaCare team, and for the entire city of Wilmington. Violence has no place in our community," Carney said.

Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos also released a written statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and their families, as well as the ChristianaCare community,” Campos said. “Our Victim Services Unit continues to provide assistance during this difficult time, and we stand at the ready to support our partners at ChristianaCare in the days and weeks to come."

The Wilmington PD will continue releasing information as it becomes available, though that may be delayed as the investigation is ongoing.