The Delaware Tourism Office cancels two World Cup watch parties downstate

World Cup watch parties in Kent and Sussex counties are canceled.

The Delaware Tourism Office says its watch parties in Milton on June 20 and in Harrington on June 26 won’t happen because of low ticket sales.

"We started thinking if the ticket sales aren't increasing, is it worth the money that we're putting out for these events to hold them? We want to make sure that we're being fiscally responsible and all of that. So we wanted to make the decisions sooner rather than later, to give people notice and give them time," said Delaware Tourism Office director Jessica Welch.

Tickets were priced at $15 to help cover security, safety and the screens for the events.

Welch says not only did ticket buyers get their money back, but they received a special offer on top of the refunds.

"Tickets have already been refunded, and then we actually have worked with three restaurants in Kent and Sussex to offer free appetizers for anyone who had bought tickets for those watch parties. So we've sent those coupons out to people,” said Welch. “The restaurants are The Lighthouse in Dewey Beach, Nicola Pizza in Lewes and Rail Haus in Dover. So we are comping the cost of the appetizers for those restaurants."

The coupons can be used on the days the events were scheduled for those who had to change their plans because of the canceled watch parties.

Welch adds the Tourism Office will now focus on the watch party for the World Cup final at Delaware Stadium on the University of Delaware campus in Newark.

That event is July 19, and will feature a fan festival experience like you’re at the game in person.

Tickets for that cost $15, and they can be purchased at visitdelaware.com