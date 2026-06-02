© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

28 organizations and businesses receive funding to expand access to healthy and affordable food

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published June 2, 2026 at 5:35 PM EDT
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media

The most recent round of funding from the Delaware Grocery Initiative and First State Food System Program sends more than $700,000 in grants to over two dozen organizations and businesses.

The program seeks to expand access to healthy, affordable food in Delaware communities currently identified as food deserts or at risk of becoming one.

The grants were available to farmers, independent and community grocery retailers, food banks, food pantries and other food supply chain businesses and organizations.

The 28 organizations selected came from a pool of 100 applicants. $712,500 was awarded in this round with grants ranging from $12,000 to $65,000.

Kim Turner is vice president of communications for the Food Bank of Delaware which received $25,000 to expand its Food Rescue Program into western Kent and Sussex County.

"Through that program, we pick up food from local retailers that might otherwise end up in a landfill but still perfectly good food to eat. So we send a truck or a van or one of our partner agencies out to that retailer, and we pick up the food and then we're able to distribute it to our neighbors in need," said Turner.

The grants - distributed evenly across all three counties - support a variety of projects, such as cold storage expansion, fresh produce distribution and farm infrastructure.

Turner says this funding is extremely important for all of the organizations.

"There's a lot of uncertainty out there right now whether that's with government funding, private funding and then just add-on the economic uncertainty,” said Turner. “There's a lot less people that might be able to donate their money or their food, because they're keeping an eye on their checkbook at home."

The projects funded in this round must be completed by the end of the year.
The full list of recipients is below.

Organization NameAward Amount
D&J Custom Cutting (Statewide)$44,000
Midas Harvest Urban Farm (New Castle/ Kent)$30,748
Dittmar Family Farms (Sussex/Kent)$30,000
Bellevue Community Center (New Castle)$22,203
REACH Riverside (New Castle)$25,000
Bright Spot Ventures (New Castle)$65,000
Harvest Outreach People Project (Statewide)$60,000
G’s Delight LLC (Sussex)$12,500
Bennett Orchards (Sussex)$53,999
Cornerstone West CDC (New Castle)$15,000
Unique Minds Changing Lives (Sussex)$45,000
La Red Health Center (Kent/Sussex)$28,500
First State Youth (New Castle)$12,500
Southern DE Truck Growers (Sussex)$15,000
Expanded Branches CDC (New Castle)$16,000
YWCA Delaware (New Castle)$12,000
Milton Community Food Pantry (Sussex)$20,000
Victorious Life Church (New Castle)$20,000
Milford Advocacy for Homeless (Kent/Sussex)$18,150
FLOW (New Castle)$12,500
T.A. Farms (Statewide)$30,000
House of David (Kent/Sussex)$20,000
Health Foods for Healthy Kids (Kent)$15,000
Network Connect (New Castle/Kent)$20,000
Food Bank of DE (Kent/Sussex)$25,000
Heritage Urban Farms (New Castle)$14,400
Cornerstone Community Center (Sussex)$15,000
Dominican Café (New Castle)$15,000
TOTAL:$712,500
Tags
Science, Health, Tech food desertsFood Bank of Delaware
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry
More from Delaware Public Media