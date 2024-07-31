DNREC opens new boat ramp near Laurel

A new boat ramp opens in Sussex County.

DNREC announces the ramp at Records Pond near Laurel is available for use.

Construction on this facility started earlier this year. It includes a new boat ramp with a courtesy dock, and new decking for the existing fishing pier.

It also includes expansion of existing parking lots to accommodate boat trailers, and the main lot now has eight boat trailer spaces and 10 car spaces.

There is also an auxiliary lot on the opposite side of Willow Street with 10 additional boat trailer spaces as well as four car spaces.

There’s also improved water depth for launching boats from the new ramp which should allow for unimpeded access to the pond from the ramp no matter the water level at the pond.

The old ramp on the east side of Route 13 will remain open, but DNREC says it’s better suited for putting in canoes and kayaks due to shallower water there.

DNREC also notes that now shoreline anglers can access the timber tidal fishing pier as it has been reopened. It was closed during construction.