DHSS to launch new Behavioral Health Coordination platform DTRN360

DTRN360 is a new addition to the Delaware Treatment and Referral Network – allowing behavioral health providers to view patients’ previous care more fluently.

Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Deputy Director Michelle Singletary-Twyman calls the platform revolutionary for behavioral health care.

“There was no program. This is ground-breaking. No one has done this yet. Delaware will be the first to implement this. There’s other states that have RFPs (request for proposal) out, but we are actually in the implementation stage," she said.

DTRN360 is designed to connect community-based providers, support systems and behavioral health providers in one workflow.

“You’ll be able to open it up in a cloud-based platform and find any information that you want to for that client that they’ve given consent to. Now, you’re going to be able to see what’s been going on with them for the last six months to a year," Singletary-Twyman said.

She adds this type of platform will create a more comprehensive care experience for patients, including access to information on social determinants of health, like housing, transportation and food security information.

The platform is about a year to 18 months out from launch, but she says work group meetings and the onboarding process will start next month.