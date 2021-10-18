Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health

-
The state has opened another new facility for treating substance abuse disorder and mental illness.The Bridge Clinic off Route-13 in New Castle does not…
-
The First State has fulfilled its five-year settlement agreement with the Department of Justice requiring an overhaul Delaware’s mental health…
-
One of Delaware’s largest behavioral health care providers is continuing to partner with USDA to expand its facilities in rural areas.USDA’s recent $1…
-
A member of Delaware’s General Assembly is leaving for a new job with the state.Mike Barbieri (D-Newark) is resigning from House of Representatives next…