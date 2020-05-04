Salisbury contractor preps to build new Dover Post Office

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has hired a contractor to build Dover’s new post office.

The USPS completed purchase of the old Chesapeake Utilities property on South Queen Street last month.

And Salisbury, Maryland-based Delmarva Veteran Builders is ramping up to build the new 20,000-square-foot facility.

Chris Eccleston is the founder and president of Delmarva Veteran Builders.

He says the $7.5 million dollar project will take about a year to complete, starting with demolishing eight of 10 buildings on the site, “Right now we are working with the City of Dover and Kent County and the Postal Service. We’ve had some meetings and we’re getting our project team and our sub-contracting team together.”

The new post office will encompass one City block and will have ample parking for customers and post office vehicles.

Eccleston says there will be 30 to 50 workers on-site at any given time; 65-percent of his workforce are veterans.

The Postal Service has not announced when it will vacate the current post office on Loockerman Plaza for the new site. The Dover Post Office has been at that location for more than five decades.

The lease on the current property expired in March. The Postal Service owns both the property and the building at the new site.