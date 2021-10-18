-
Some public post office collection boxes in Dover are being targeted for theft. The Dover Police Department is working with the United States Postal…
-
The United States Postal Service (USPS) has hired a contractor to build Dover’s new post office. The USPS completed purchase of the old Chesapeake…
-
The Dover Post Office has a new home.Work to find a new location for the Dover Post Office started in 2017. It ended with the U-S Postal Service (USPS)…
-
The Dover Post Office could soon have a new home.The Dover Post Office has been at its current location on Loockerman Street since it was built. But last…