Sen. Chris Coons is once again railing against the way Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is running the United States Postal Service - seeking moves to make…
This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out…
Delaware’s junior Senator Chris Coons spoke in Wilmington briefly Thursday — and addressed the President’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of…
The state primary election is just days away. Tens of thousands are returning their ballots under the no-excuse vote-by-mail option. Delaware’s…
Local 152 joined the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) national day of action Tuesday to draw attention to changes under Postmaster General Louis…
Sen. Tom Carper questioned the United States Postmaster General in a senate hearing Friday. And he got angry at Louis DeJoy over the recent delays in…
Gov. John Carney and the state Election Commissioner addressed fears over the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to handle mail-in ballots for upcoming…
Delaware’s Attorney General announced she is suing the U.S. Postal Service to stop changes she says may suppress the vote this fall. The suit Delaware and…
The local postal workers’ union says capacity in Delaware is being impacted by recent changes to equipment and overtime. American Postal Workers Union…
Sen. Tom Carper visited Dover Monday to help break ground on the city’s new post office. The new 20,000-square-foot postal facility in Dover should be…