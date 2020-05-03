Rate testing positive stays relatively flat as state announces 170 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Delaware’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped by 170 Sunday, and the death toll rose to 177. But the percentage of people testing positive remains flat.

State health officials announced nine more deaths related to the coronavirus Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delaware is now at 5,208.

The five-day average for the percentage of people testing positive remained relatively flat as of Saturday, increasing to 23.2 from 23.1 Friday. It had been dropping incrementally since April 19 when it stood at 37.5 percent. Gov. Carney has said seeing a consistent decline in that percentage will be a key factor in moving ahead with reopening the state.

Carney has also pointed to hospitalization numbers as crucial - and that number fell by 16 Sunday to 284.

Sussex County is still seeing the quickest spread of the virus– with more than 100 new cases reported Sunday. New Castle County added 39 cases, while 28 more were reported in Kent County.

1,640 people are now considered recovered, up 94 from a day ago.

More than 18,500 people have tested negative, according to test results reported to the Division of Public Health.