Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Green - August 7, 2020

Nationwide protests over police brutality have renewed outrage over the 2015 killing of wheelchair-user Jeremy McDole by Wilmington police.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports time is running out to reconsider charging the officers involved.

The Wilmington-based biopharmaceutical company Incyte is set to begin clinical trials for a drug that may be able to treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

The drug Jakafi, or more commonly Ruxolitinib, is used to treat blood cancers among other things and made Incyte almost $1.7 billion last year.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with Incyte Vice President of Oncology Targeted Therapeutics Peter Langmuir about how it may fit in with the list of different therapies being tested and used to treat the virus.

We return this week to Brandywine Creek for another update on a story we’ve been following all year.

In January, contributor Jon Hurdle reported on how a series of dams along the Brandywine dating back some 200 years were targeted for removal or modification - hoping to allow American shad to their ancestral spawning grounds again for the first time in two centuries.

In May, Jon told us initial evidence showed the effort is paying off. Now he reports there’s even more good news this summer.

The upcoming 2020 Mid-Atlantic Teaching Artist Virtual Retreat brings arts educators together from across the region to build a network of qualified teaching artists.

The virtual retreat runs August 10 through September 2nd and is coordinated by several state arts agencies.

The Delaware Division of the Arts is among the agencies putting together this second edition of the event. Its program officer for arts and education and accessibility Sheila Dean Ross joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele on this week’s Arts Playlist to tell us more about the retreat.

Later this month, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA) holds a conference to help nonprofits connect, especially as they seek ways to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and address racial equity issues.

The event will be held daily for up to two hours each day between August 17th and August 21st

In this week’s Enlighten Me, DANA CEO Sheila Bravo speaks with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the five-day event, and the current climate for nonprofits.