Enlighten Me: DANA conference focuses on nonprofits connecting to overcome COVID crisis

The Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA) holds a conference later this month to help nonprofits connect, especially as they seek ways to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and address racial equity issues.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews DANA CEO Sheila Bravo.

The event will be held daily for up to two hours each day between August 17, 2020 and August 21, 2020.

DANA CEO Sheila Bravo says nonprofits face many challenges during the ongoing pandemic, but she feels those challenges are being met head-on, “I would say that - first and foremost - I think many agencies were very successful in finding ways that they could shift the way they deliver their services to support community needs. So, being able to offer - for example - mental health counseling online or over the phone where they typically would have done it in-person.”

Bravo says this is the first time DANA is hosting a completely virtual conference - but it allows DANA to maintain its commitment to engage and assist nonprofit leaders and their staff.

She says it’s important that nonprofits connect - in an effort to overcome the COVID-19 crisis; but she concedes not all will survive.

"That’s possible. I mean certainly, there have been predictions for - unfortunately - for small businesses, which nonprofits - many of them are - that there could be a sizable amount that don’t make it through the pandemic," said Bravo. "But you know - nonprofit leaders and the people who are in this work to make communities better - that’s all based on hope.”

Bravo says the opening keynote speaker is Leslie Crutchfield, who has written numerous books on social change and nonprofits.

You can register for the conference and get more information here.