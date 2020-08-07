Incyte continues examining one of its drugs' ability to treat COVID-19

Delaware Public Media
The Wilmington-based biopharmaceutical company Incyte is set to begin clinical trials for a drug that may be able to treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

The drug Jakafi, or more commonly Ruxolitinib, is used to treat blood cancers among other things and made Incyte almost $1.7 billion last year.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with Incyte Vice President of Oncology Targeted Therapeutics Peter Langmuir about how it may fit in with the list of different therapies being tested and used to treat the virus.


 

