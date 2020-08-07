Arts Playlist: 2020 Mid-Atlantic Teaching Artist Virtual Retreat

The upcoming 2020 Mid-Atlantic Teaching Artist Virtual Retreat brings arts educators together from across the region to build a network of qualified teaching artists.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Division of the Arts' program officer for arts in education and accessibility Sheila Dean Ross.

The virtual retreat runs from August 10, 2020 through September 2, 2020 and is coordinated by seven state arts agencies.

The Delaware Division of the Arts (DDA) is one of those agencies putting together this second edition of the event.

“We had the first one in 2018. And it came about probably a year prior to that when we realized a lot was being done for artists but not enough was being done for teaching artists, meaning artists that go into the schools and that go into community setting and teach,” said Sheila Dean Ross, the program officer for arts in education and accessibility for the Division of the Arts.

She says the retreat gives participants the opportunity to acquire financial tools, artistic knowledge and self-care practices necessary to build sustainable careers.

Ross says the goal is also to build a regional network of highly qualified teaching artists

“We’re having topics that we would discuss at any other time - teaching artists in an elementary classroom, how to do teaching artistry as a side hustle - if you’re doing another job and you want to do this to earn extra money,” said Ross. .”

The retreat’s keynote speaker is Michael O’Bryan - founder of Humanature - which works with nonprofits, businesses, and local government agencies to improve individuals development, interaction and performance.

Ross says space is still available to participate in the retreat and people can sign up here and get more information about the Retreat agenda.

