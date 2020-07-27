Gov. Carney signs 24th modification to State of Emergency Declaration

Governor John Carney has signed the 24th modification to his State of Emergency declaration, allowing driver education services to resume, with safety measures in place to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

According to the updated emergency order - signed on Friday, July 24, 2020, personal driving schools and instruction may reopen, provided that at a maximum - the vehicle contains one adult and one student in the front driver and passenger seats, and one additional person in the back seat. All occupants must wear face coverings at all times. And windows should be open as much as possible to help air exchange within the vehicle to reduce viral load.

Governor Carney’s modification also allows senior centers, adult day centers and senior nutrition programs to open with safety precautions at 30 percent capacity.

Also, the latest update states that indoor basketball and soccer tournaments are being permitted to resume, but only if their plans are approved by the Division of Public Health (DPH). Tournaments in football, wrestling, rugby, and roller skating and ice hockey are still not permitted to proceed.

Food and drink establishments are now also required to give customers the option to leave information on file to help with contact tracing in the event of a positive case being linked to the establishment; that information must be retained for 28 days.

The mandatory non-mask use rule for the youngest people in Delaware has also been changed. Instead of saying children "aged two years or less" must not wear a face covering, it is now "under two years of age." The order still does not require that any child 12 years or under wear a mask.