Delaware's congressional delegation safe in breach of U.S. Capitol

All three members of Delaware’s congressional delegation are safe following the breach of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware) could be seen sheltering and praying on a balcony of the House floor in a Politico livestream.

“Peace in the land, peace in this country,” she could be heard saying. “Protect all of our brothers and sisters in this Congress, Lord.”

The Congresswoman thanked people who reached out to her with prayers and concerns on Twitter around 4 p.m., as the situation continued to unfold.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their prayers and concerns. I am safe and in a secure location. — Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (@RepLBR) January 6, 2021

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) said in a statement on social media around the same time that there were some “scary and chaotic moments” when he and others were evacuated from the Senate by Capitol police.

Coons said he never thought he would see a president “egging on protestors and allies in the Congress to seek to overturn an election.”

“We need to come together and secure our democracy,” Coons wrote. “I remain confident we will return to the Senate tonight and complete our work.”

I’m safe as are the senators and staff. There were some scary and chaotic moments when the Capitol was breached by protestors and the Capitol police evacuated us from the Senate. — Chris Coons (@ChrisCoonsforDE) January 6, 2021

Katie Grasso, a spokeswoman for Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware), said shortly after 3 p.m. that the senator was safe, but said she could not provide any further information.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings called the riot at the Capitol “treason” in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“We are witnessing a despicable, unprecedented, and deranged insurrection in our nation’s Capitol,” she said. “People have been hurt and more will be, due in no small part to the actions of Trump, and some Republican officials and bystanders, who have cynically stoked the flames of conspiracy and sedition for months. Our actions have consequences and the time for excuses has come and gone.”

This is a developing story.