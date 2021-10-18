-
Senate Republicans have signalled an unwillingness to convict former President Donald Trump in his impending impeachment trial. One of Delaware's senators…
Calls are growing for President Trump to be removed from office after his supporters staged an armed insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers,…
All three members of Delaware’s congressional delegation are safe following the breach of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists Wednesday afternoon.…
Delaware’s junior Senator Chris Coons spoke in Wilmington briefly Thursday — and addressed the President’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of…
Delaware’s Congressional delegation is criticizing the budget proposal announced by President Donald Trump earlier this week. The President’s $4.8…
The budget proposal released by the Trump Administration last week would eliminate several programs funding affordable housing. First State elected…
Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to nearly announce a run for president in 2020 by accident on Saturday.Biden delivered what sounded like a…
Delaware’s Congressional delegation is weighing in on President Trump’s announcement he’s ready to sign a temporary deal to reopen the federal government.…
Delaware’s junior senator will play a role in this week’s Senate confirmation hearings for President Trump’s Attorney General nominee.William Barr is…
The current federal government shutdown is set to be longest in modern history.It’s affecting some Delawareans, including First State farmers.The ongoing…