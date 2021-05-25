Delaware unveils vaccination incentive program

The state of Delaware launches an incentive program for COVID vaccinations.

The state is calling the campaign DE Wins!

Delawareans vaccinated in the next month will be entered to win prizes - including $5,000 cash, a four-day vacation, a full scholarship to a public Delaware university, tickets to Firefly Music Festival and several others.

To qualify an individual over the age of 12 must get the vaccine between now and June 30th. All Delawareans between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received the vaccine to date already qualify.

The Delaware Lottery will conduct twice-weekly drawings on Mondays and Fridays over the next few weeks.

And all Delawareans who received the vaccine to date qualify for a $302,000 cash prize and two low-number Delaware license plates to be given out on June 30th through the Delaware Lottery.

The Delaware Division of Small Business is also setting aside funding for small businesses that want to offer incentives. It will give grants of up to $5,000 to as many as 200 small businesses that offer rewards for getting the vaccine.

In a statement Gov. John Carney said the goal is to reach a 70 percent vaccination rate in the coming weeks. As of Monday, about 65 percent of Delawareans 18 or older have received at least one shot of vaccine.