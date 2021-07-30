 Candidate Conversations: Rehoboth Board of Commissioners | Delaware First Media
Delaware Public Media
Related Program: 
The Green

Candidate Conversations: Rehoboth Board of Commissioners

By 47 minutes ago

Rehoboth Beach residents vote to fill two commissioner seats August 14th.

Four candidates are vying to represent the city as it grapples with new development, a tourist boom, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia is conducting a series of candidate conversations ahead of the election to help votes get to know who's running.

There is one incumbent in the race, Richard Byrne, who has been on the board for three years

Rachel Macha, who current serves on the city's Planning Commission, is running again after falling short of win a seat last year.

Interviews with the other candidates in this election, Timothy Bennett and Mary Sharp are coming soon.

The City of Rehoboth Board of Commissioners election is August 14th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach convention center. Absentee voting forms are available on the city’s website.


 

Tags: 
City of Rehoboth
Rehoboth
City of Rehoboth Beach
Elections
Rehoboth Board of Commissioners
Richard Byrne
Timothy Bennett
Rachel Macha
Mary Sharp

Related Content

Junction & Breakwater Pathway Rehoboth Extension open for summer bicyclists

By Jul 7, 2021
Bike Delaware & DelDOT

There is no shortage of bike trails in Delaware. And one between Rehoboth Beach and Lewes is the latest to be completed. 


Rehoboth Beach Patrol turns 100, prepares for a busy summer season

By Jun 3, 2021
City of Rehoboth Beach

The Rehoboth Beach Patrol celebrates a milestone this year, marking its 100th anniversary in 2021.


Rehoboth Beach parks next on list for signage renovations

By Apr 5, 2021
City of Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach is looking to clean up parks around the city with new signage.