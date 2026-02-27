Can cottage homes help deliver more affordable housing in Georgetown?
Georgetown Town Council recently passed an ordinance changes explicitly allowing for a new type of home, cottage homes, to be built in the community. It's a move that supporters call a step forward for housing access in the area.
But some in Georgetown remain against this type of housing – specifically a proposed 20-unit project along Market Street.
Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale has been following this story and offers a look at where things currently stand.
DPM's Isreal Hale reports on adding cottage homes in Georgetown