Politics & Government
The Green

Can cottage homes help deliver more affordable housing in Georgetown?

By Isreal Hale
Published February 27, 2026 at 8:24 AM EST

Georgetown Town Council recently passed an ordinance changes explicitly allowing for a new type of home, cottage homes, to be built in the community. It's a move that supporters call a step forward for housing access in the area.

But some in Georgetown remain against this type of housing – specifically a proposed 20-unit project along Market Street.

Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale has been following this story and offers a look at where things currently stand.

Isreal Hale
Isreal joined Delaware Public Media in July 2025.
