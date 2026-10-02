Report concludes Dover Mayor Christiansen engaged in "nasty politics", but nothing illegal

Dover's $50,000 probe says the mayor engaged in “nasty politics” but nothing illegal in a battle involving city leaders and the city’s police union.

Dover City Council voted this week to not release a full report by 21st Century Policing Solutions , which includes findings about current Police Chief Thomas Johnson’s work and behavior, citing legal concerns about releasing personnel information.

But the City released a portion Thursday, offering various accounts of a meeting last year where Dover mayor Robin Christiansen allegedly asked members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 to go after Councilmembers Brian Lewis and Roy Sudler using “unsavory” details from their personal lives after they were critical of the police department.

Sudler says he’s disappointed by the report's findings.

“It’s disheartening, it’s sad, but it’s politics. And politics, unfortunately, the bureaucracy in politics- is dirty.” he said.

The report concludes that while these actions may be a political “low blow”, Christiansen did not break State Code of Conduct or the City of Dover's standards of ethical conduct.

Christiansen says he stands by his actions.

“The FOP should step to the plate, rather than leave the chief and I to defend the men and women of Dover Police Department, who work very hard every day protecting the city of Dover. I don’t think I was out of line- I know I wasn’t out of line. That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.” he told DPM.

The report says that FOP Lodge 15 President Tim Mullaney refused the mayor's request and the FOP did not publicly attack Lewis or Sudler.

Removed from the report are findings on Chief Johson. Johnson has been accused of improper conduct and contract violations, such as driving a city-owned vehicle to family vacations and holding a second job at Penn State University during time he was supposed to be on duty.

FOP Lodge 15 also says Chief Johnson has created a poor work environment for his officers and voted "no confidence" in the Chief last summer.

DPM has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to Dover for the unredacted report.

Christiansen advocated for the report's full release this week, saying it vindicates him and Chief Johnson.

Johnson declined DPM’s request for comment, and Councilman Lewis did not immediately respond to DPM's request for comment.