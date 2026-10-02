The Green - October 2, 2026

The Green - October 02, 2026 Listen • 49:59

What does your vehicle really cost you to own?

AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” analysis for 2026 is the first to include hybrid and electric vehicles in their examination of costs and possible cost savings.

So how do they stack up against gas powered vehicles? It’s a mixed bag with AAA’s findings showing electric vehicles offer advantages and disadvantages to owners.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sat down with AAA’s Public and Government Affairs Manager Jana Tidwell to learn more about what people should know if they’re buying a car.

Your Driving Costs AAA's Jana Tidwell provided context on their new report showing how hybrid and electric vehicles compared to gas-powered ones. Listen • 12:26

Candidate Conversations: Independent Party of Delaware Candidate for State Auditor Austin Cassidy

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.

Among the races we are examining is the race for State Auditor and in this interview, the Independent Party of Delaware's Austin Cassidy.

Candidate Conversations: Independent Party of Delaware Candidate for State Auditor Austin Cassidy Listen • 13:43

Arts Playlist: Chapel Street Players' 'POTUS'

Newark's Chapel Street Players launch their new season this weekend with something particularly timely — a comedy about friendships and workplace catastrophes set in the White House. The play is called "POTUS" and the focus remains squarely on people and predicaments, not politics.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny sits down with two of the actors, Pam Huxtable and Charlotte Moran to discuss the show.

Arts Playlist: Newark's Chapel Street Players DPM's Martin Matheny discussed the new play "POTUS" with Pam Huxtable and Charlotte Moran. Listen • 10:57

Enlighten Me: Fact vs Fiction and recording history

In September 2026, local author Connie Matsumoto released her second book, “Fact and Fiction: How to Write a Novel Inspired by Family and History.”

It’s slightly based on her experience writing her first book, “Of White Ashes” which is a historical fiction novel inspired by the story of her husband Kent and his family.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, she joins our Jay Shah to discuss this new book and how she thinks it can help people.