Dover DOP Lodge enter vote of no confidence against Chief Johnson.

FOP Lodge 15 submitted a letter last week asserting the majority of its members no longer have confidence in Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr.’s ability to lead or manage effectively.

In it's letter Lodge 15 says that "Chief Johnson has allowed the morale of the Dover Police Department to reach an all-time low... Johnson has continually failed to connect with his officers and make decisions in their best interests."

The letter says that the members of Lodge 15 are also dissatisfied with the decision to hire Chief Johnson from outside of the police department’s available staff rather than promote an existing member of the police force.

Mayor Robin Christiansen requested that Chief Johnson not comment publicly, and Christiansen released a statement saying the current points of contention will not affect public safety in Dover.

"These internal matters will be addressed and resolved appropriately between myself, Chief of Police, and the dedicated men and women of the Dover Police Department," said Chrostiansen in his statement. "I have full confidence in their professionalism and continued service to our community during this time."

Christiansen added he stands by the entire police department, officers and the police chief, and encouraged a dialogue to address the issues.

"I believe a lot can be accomplished by sitting around a table, together – having open dialogue and expressing expectations." he said in a statement released Monday.

Christiansen requested that the community “support the Dover Police Department in their lawful duty.” He was unavailable for an interview.

Lodge 15 continues to ask for Chief Johnson Jr.'s resignation.