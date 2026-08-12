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Mayor Carney creates Economic Development Roundtable to help Wilmington navigate its economic future

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published August 12, 2026 at 6:46 PM EDT

Wilmington Mayor John Carney establishes an Economic Development Roundtable for the city.

The Mayor’s Economic Development Roundtable was created through an executive order.

It’s tasked with strengthening collaboration across the business, nonprofit, education and civic sectors, advising the city on ways to expand opportunity, support inclusive economic growth and align community partners around shared priorities for the city’s future.

Carney’s Deputy Chief of Staff Daniel Walker explains why such a group is needed. 

"It is to help us move through this next phase of Wilmington's growth and opportunity. Realizing how the business industry, how companies, how communities, how employers are shifting and changing, and we want to make sure we have people who are in the thick of it, all, ensuring that we are paying attention to what is most vital," said Walker.

Carney appointed Yvonne Deadwyler to chair the group. She is president and CEO of the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce. 

"Her role is simple,” said Walker. “She is to bring together a group of individuals that will serve on this Roundtable, and ultimately put forth their recommendations on how the city should move forward and approach these things."

She and Carney will pick the other members of the Roundtable.
Tags
Politics & Government John CarneyNew Castle County Chamber of Commerce
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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