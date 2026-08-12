Mayor Carney creates Economic Development Roundtable to help Wilmington navigate its economic future

Wilmington Mayor John Carney establishes an Economic Development Roundtable for the city.

The Mayor’s Economic Development Roundtable was created through an executive order.

It’s tasked with strengthening collaboration across the business, nonprofit, education and civic sectors, advising the city on ways to expand opportunity, support inclusive economic growth and align community partners around shared priorities for the city’s future.

Carney’s Deputy Chief of Staff Daniel Walker explains why such a group is needed.

"It is to help us move through this next phase of Wilmington's growth and opportunity. Realizing how the business industry, how companies, how communities, how employers are shifting and changing, and we want to make sure we have people who are in the thick of it, all, ensuring that we are paying attention to what is most vital," said Walker.

Carney appointed Yvonne Deadwyler to chair the group. She is president and CEO of the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce.

"Her role is simple,” said Walker. “She is to bring together a group of individuals that will serve on this Roundtable, and ultimately put forth their recommendations on how the city should move forward and approach these things."

She and Carney will pick the other members of the Roundtable.