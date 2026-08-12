Task force report: local government input needed as First State weighs future of nuclear energy

Delaware’s first phase of information gathering on nuclear power and its viability for the First State is complete, with a report that highlights the importance of local government involvement going forward.

The report comes after months of consideration from the Nuclear Energy Feasibility Task Force and presentations on factors such as safety, cost, location, and infrastructure.

If the state started now, a small modular nuclear reactor could be ready in 7 to 9 years, according to the report. But State Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-Middletown), who chaired the taskforce , said more buy-in is required for such a large undertaking.

“I don't have the sense that a clear majority of people in the state of Delaware believe that we are ready to cite a nuclear facility here,” she said.

The report recommends that the state partner with local governments to commission a study that evaluates suitable locations to develop nuclear power.

Hansen said that entails exploring zoning code classifications and an approval process for a project, feedback from localities on receptiveness to hosting a project, and conditions needed to agree.

She characterizes the report released this month as the First State’s, “deep analysis to nuclear energy and how we are situated here in the state.”

The task force was set up in 2025 to develop findings and recommendations. Hansen said it wants the state to keep momentum going, “and not say, ‘we put up a stop sign, Delaware is not going anywhere near this.’”

The report highlights the need for formal mechanisms to achieve that. It says building a nuclear reactor in Delaware is not “impossible”, but substantial barriers exist, given the state’s small size.

The taskforce report says Delaware needs a statewide group with authority to make decisions on permits, grid connections, environmental factors, and community engagement. And Hansen said designating a point-person within an existing agency is needed to coordinate options.

Hansen pointed out Delaware could partner with a neighboring state that already has nuclear power, but legislation is needed to allow it topurchasetheenergy.

To add nuclear power in Delaware, Hansen said lawmakers would also need to amend the state's renewable energy standard, which mandates 40% of the state's utility energy comes from renewable sources like wind or solar by 2035.