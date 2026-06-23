Delaware’s Nuclear Energy Feasibility Task Force drafting findings and recommendations from its work

Delaware Nuclear Energy Feasibility Task Force is still tooling with its recommendations for how the state should move forward for small nuclear reactors.

Made up government officials and experts, the group won’t release its legislative recommendations until at least the end of July, which it decided earlier this year.

It’s met regularly since October to hear presentations on factors like location, technology, public engagement, and cost for development of a small nuclear reactor in Delaware.

SMRs are used for power generation, which Delaware’s General Assembly decided the state needs more of in the First State.

The group worked on a live edit of its conclusions and recommended actions during its June 1 and 15 meetings, based on the information it received since October.

But task force member Martin Willis warned at the June1 meeting that if Delaware doesn’t pass legislation this session that moves plans forward, it risks lagging theFirst State in development.

He told the task force he wants it to create a group in charge of coordinating and implementing policy recommendations for the state’s vision for a SMR. And he wanted the task force to send that recommendation to the General Assembly by June 30.

“If we act right now, I guarantee that by January 1,2030I will have a shovel in the ground at Delaware’s first nuclear power project,” Willis said.

But most members feel there are several more steps before Delaware makes a commitment to saying a SMR is the right choice.

Jameson Tweedie, Delaware’s public advocate and task force member, said the group needs to solidify the findings and recommendations. And some of the recommendations it will forward include drawing further conclusions and seeking more information.

“I can't be comfortable saying we should move forward with nuclear until we have a clear understanding of what the mechanism is and how much it's going to cost,” Tweedie said.

The task force met June 15 to build out its group findings.

One of the key recommendations in language it drafted at the meeting directs the state to evaluate whether feasible sites for an SMR exist– and suitable partners for an undertaking.

State Representative Frank Burns (D-Newark), a task force member, said the recommendations put out by the committee may have overlapping points.

The location evaluation study will build in safety and environmental aspects factors that will influence another focus area of the task force: human health, safety, and environmental risks.

“I actually see them as separate things,” he said.“Where could we put it? What could it be? And can we afford it? I think they're different questions, although ultimately, in moving forward, they've all need to betaken into consideration.”

The task force’s draft also recommends Delaware implement “proactive public engagement and education” that would involve local governments of any proposed SMR location.

These recommendations are not finalized, and likely won’t appear officially before the general assembly until July 31 at the earliest.

And plans to return to these June 29, to work on language to convey its findings on permitting and recommended state actions.