Georgetown elects Townsend, Briggs

Election results showed Townsend and Briggs each garnered at least 75% of the vote in their respective races.

The two, along with councilman Penuel Barrett, who ran unopposed, are all backed by the “Make Georgetown Great Again” Facebook group- an activist page that has expressed increasing frustration with the city’s response to homelessness.

Townsend will succeed current Georgetown mayor Bill West, who announced he would retire in March.

Mayoral candidate Itzel Hernandez told DPM she hopes Townsend’s victory will create more unity in the town, and she appreciates the experience in politics she received from the race.

The other mayoral candidate Geoff Walker was not immediately available for comment.

Townsend is the first woman elected mayor in Georgetown. She, Briggs, and Barrett are expected to be sworn in during Georgetown's May 26th Town Council meeting.