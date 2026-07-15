New Castle County Council updates public hearing guidelines

New Castle County Council updated its code’s regulations on public hearings at its Tuesday meeting.

Councilmembers passed the ordinance 12-0 with one absent.

Co-sponsor Councilman Kevin Caneco said he thinks giving people more notice is beneficial, especially in rapidly growing development districts.

“Getting more people involved in the process is a good thing,” Caneco said. “We just had this in my district down on Port Penn Road dealing with a solar facility that's going to come up and getting that notice out to as many people as possible so we could have that dialogue and have that transparency is good.”

The ordinance updates County Code to require online notices for public hearings to be posted on the County’s website at least two weeks before the hearing date.

It also requires the County to send copies of the legal notice to all property owners within 1,000 feet of the property owners at least two weeks before the hearing. That’s increased from the original 300 foot requirement.

County resident Dale Swain attended public comment for the ordinance and said this is a fairly inexpensive change to make more people aware of public hearings.

“It increases the likelihood that some people in the neighborhood would get notice, and they can spread it to others.,” Swain said. “It is very important whether the public agrees or disagrees with whatever is going to be rezoned near them, that they be aware of it and get an opportunity to speak if they want.”

The new legislation also requires a public hearing notice sign be posted on the relevant property at least 15 calendar days before the hearing.

The applicant must also provide proof of the sign posting at least 15 days before the hearing. Only after all new and old criteria are met are rezoning applications considered complete.

The ordinance now depends on County Executive Marcus Henry’s signature.