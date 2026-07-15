Indian River Inlet northern jetty to undergo repairs for much of next summer

The Indian River Inlet jetty will undergo repairs following a new contract from the Army Corps of Engineers.

New Jersey based Agate Construction Company will conduct repairs on the Indian River Inlet Jetty beginning next spring.

The US Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District announced this week they awarded Agate a 53 million dollar contract to repair the northern jetty’s degraded end.

The Army Corps says the project will entail placing stone in the inlet to stabilize repairs, and the reconstruction of a portion of the jetty using large stone and marine mattresses.

The Army Corps, Delaware State Parks, and the contractor will hold a public meeting this winter to discuss the logistics of the job, as well as accessibility for pedestrians and vehicles during work. The jetty is often used for recreational fishing during the summer months.

A date for that meeting has not yet been announced.

Equipment will begin moving to the site in March or April 2027, with work officially beginning in May. The contract gives Agate until the fall of 2028 to finish the project.