Gov. Meyer and DSP “aware of" video showing violent arrest of Dover woman, say investigation underway

A video on Facebook with more than 14-hundred shares shows a police officer pulling a 38-year-old black woman out of her car, striking her repeatedly, and using a taser on her during a traffic stop in Dover.

Governor Matt Meyer and Delaware State Police both say they're "aware of" the video and the arrest is being investigated.

Delaware State Police released a statement Thursday that an officer pulled the woman over in Dover on July 7 with four kids in the back seat, for driving without insurance and a suspended license.

According to DSP, the officer decided he should have towed her and pulled her over again. He told her, "that his decision had changed," at which point, she refused to get out of the car.

In the video on Facebook, the officer pulls the woman from the car and throws her to the ground before hitting her repeatedly. After the officer uses a stun gun on her, sirens can be heard and five other police cars arrive at the scene.

DSP’s statement says it initiated an “internal review” "immediately” following the arrest.

Meyer said he was notified of the incident and met “as soon as possible” with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and DSP leadership to review the footage. He said the offices are "developing a plan" to address the incident.

DSP said they took the woman into custody at Troop 3 in Kent County. She is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. She's charged with second degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest with that injures an officer, child endangerment, driving without insurance, and a drivers license violation.

