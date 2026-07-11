Sussex Council greenlights multi-million-dollar federal grant application for Delaware Coastal Airport

Sussex County Council greenlights the Delaware Coastal Airport’s application for a multi-million-dollar federal grant.

The Delaware Coastal Airport’s Taxiway Bravo expansion is a multi-phase project the airport has been working on for some time now.

Airport Manager Robert Bryant says approval of their $6.5 million dollar grant application will significantly reduce the time necessary to finish the project.

“Originally the FAA wanted us to break this project down into six separate phases over a six year period. What you’re hopefully going to approve today is to take those last three years, combine them into a single project.” he said.

Bryant says the Delaware Coastal Airport held a public bidding process on this project in mid-June. He says the “most responsible” bid was for just over five-and-a-half million dollars from the New Jersey based Richard E. Pearson Construction Company.

Council president Doug Hudson says this was an easy decision, praising Aloft AeroTechnics.

“I think with all the good work that Aloft is doing there, it’s kind of a no-brainer to do these improvements because the longer of a runway we get, the bigger stuff they can bring in.” he said.

Council approved the application in a unanimous decision. Bryant says that the construction process can begin next year.

